Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Brown (knee) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder,Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown is managing a right knee issue but is trending toward being on the floor Wednesday for a highly anticipated matchup against Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and in career highs in assists (4.8) and steals (1.3), shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and a career-low 32.1 percent from deep.

