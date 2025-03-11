Jaylen Brown Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Brown (knee) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder,Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown is managing a right knee issue but is trending toward being on the floor Wednesday for a highly anticipated matchup against Oklahoma City. The 28-year-old is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and in career highs in assists (4.8) and steals (1.3), shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and a career-low 32.1 percent from deep.