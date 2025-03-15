Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown could miss his second straight contest Saturday after already missing the first leg of Boston's back-to-back due to a right knee injury. With Jayson Tatum (knee) also questionable and Derrick White (knee) doubtful, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could receive increased playing time.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
