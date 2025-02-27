Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:14pm

Brown (thigh) is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Cleveland, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown missed Wednesday's game against Detroit due to his thigh injury and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game if he is ruled out for Friday. Sam Hauser would likely start in Brown's place if he is unable to go, with Al Horford likely getting extended playing time as well.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now