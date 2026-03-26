Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Brown is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to tightness in his left calf.

Brown has been logging 35-plus minutes a game over the past five, so the Celtics may opt to hit him with a maintenance day with his calf acting up. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if Brown can't give it a go, Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum would see a boost.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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