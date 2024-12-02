Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Monday

Brown (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown was a late scratch Sunday against Cleveland and it remains to be seen if he can give it a go for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Brown does manage to suit up, he'd be looking at a ton of usage most likely, as Jayson Tatum (knee) and Derrick White (foot) are questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Jrue Holiday (knee) and Al Horford (rest) have already been ruled out.