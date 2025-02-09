Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Monday

Brown (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown is in danger of missing his first contest since Jan. 3 due to swelling in his right knee. If the star swingman is ruled out, Sam Hauser could see an increased role. Over his last five outings, Brown has averaged 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.