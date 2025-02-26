Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit with a left thigh contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown was limited during the second half of Tuesday's win over the Raptors after picking up his thigh injury. With Wednesday being the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Celtics could play it safe and hold him out. If that's the case, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser (back) would be candidates for more run, and possibly Baylor Scheierman and JD Davison.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
