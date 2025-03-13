Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has been on the Celtics' injury report over the past week due to a right knee injury and is in danger of missing his fifth game since the beginning of February. Brown's absence would open the door for Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Sheierman to see an increased role and playing time Friday. Brown has averaged 23.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 36.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break, though he's shot just 27.1 percent from three on 5.3 three-point attempts per game over that span.