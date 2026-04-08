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Jaylen Brown Injury: Questionable vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:44pm

Brown is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to left Achilles tendinitis.

The Celtics are listing the majority of the starting lineup as questionable, but it wouldn't be surprising if Brown is cleared and given the green light to play in this rivalry matchup. Brown has been the best player for the Celtics this season and has delivered first-round value in fantasy, averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 70 regular-season starts.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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