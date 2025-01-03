Jaylen Brown Injury: Ruled out against Houston

Justin Turpin of WEEI.comBrown (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown will miss a second straight game for the Celtics. Sam Hauser will likely get the start in place of Brown. He's coming off one of his best games as a starter, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists against Timberwolves. However, these numbers pale in comparison to what Brown brings every night for Boston, as he will be sorely missed against one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.