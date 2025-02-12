Jaylen Brown Injury: Ruled out against San Antonio

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will miss a second straight game due to right knee inflammation. Boston holding out the star forward is likely a precautionary measure, considering he'll have the NBA All-Star break to get some much-needed rest before the team's next game Feb. 20 in Philadelphia. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard should get a bump in playing time due to Brown's absence.