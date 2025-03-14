Jaylen Brown Injury: Ruled out Friday

Brown (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will sit out a game for the fifth time since the beginning of February as he's been dealing with right knee posterior impingement. His absence would open the door for the likes of Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard to see more minutes. Brown's next chance to play will come against the Nets on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.