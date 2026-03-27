Jaylen Brown Injury: Ruled out Friday
Brown (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Brown was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest after playing some heavy workloads in recent games. With Brown getting the night off, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are likely to see more usage for Boston.
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