Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Tabbed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Brown (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Brown missed Friday's contest due to tendinitis in his left Achilles, and the issue could prevent him from missing Sunday's contest as well. The star forward has been tabbed day-to-day, so it's not an injury that carries significant concern, though the timing of the injury certainly isn't ideal for fantasy managers.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago