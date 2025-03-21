Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Injury: To miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 5:27pm

Brown will be re-evaluated Monday and miss the Celtics' next two games due to a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown's absence streak will extend to three games due to the right knee injury, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Kings. Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Brown being sidelined.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

