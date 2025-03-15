Jaylen Brown Injury: Unlikely to return Saturday
Brown is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Nets due to low back spasms, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown was replaced by Payton Pritchard at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter of Saturday's game, and it doesn't appear that the former will return. If he's indeed done for the night, he'll finish with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes. Expect Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman to see extended playing time due to Brown's absence.
