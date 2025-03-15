Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Unlikely to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Brown is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Nets due to low back spasms, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown was replaced by Payton Pritchard at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter of Saturday's game, and it doesn't appear that the former will return. If he's indeed done for the night, he'll finish with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes. Expect Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman to see extended playing time due to Brown's absence.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now