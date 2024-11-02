Jaylen Brown Injury: Won't play Saturday

Brown is out for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a left hip flexor strain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown tweaked his hip during the third quarter of Friday's contest and will miss his first game of the season against Charlotte. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser (back) are candidates to receive increased playing time. Brown's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Atlanta.