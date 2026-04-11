Jaylen Brown Injury: Won't play Sunday

Brown (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale with the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics have locked up the No. 2 seed out East, so there's not much incentive for Brown to play through Achilles tendinitis in Boston's final game of the regular season. Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Derrick White (knee) and Payton Pritchard (foot) are expected to join Brown on the sidelines Sunday, so guys like Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Dalano Banton should be slated for major minutes and prominent roles on offense.