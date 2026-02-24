Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:05am

Brown won't play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a bruised right knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back, so it's possible the Celtics have an eye toward Brown being able to suit up for Wednesday's showdown against the Nuggets. Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser should see more playing time and are both worthy of streaming consideration Tuesday.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago