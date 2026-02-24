Jaylen Brown Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Brown won't play in Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a bruised right knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back, so it's possible the Celtics have an eye toward Brown being able to suit up for Wednesday's showdown against the Nuggets. Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser should see more playing time and are both worthy of streaming consideration Tuesday.
