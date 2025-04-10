Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Won't play vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics have two games left in the regular season, and it appears the defending NBA champion will continue managing their stars cautiously, with Brown set to miss Friday's game. However, the rest of Boston's notable players have been cleared to play. Sam Hauser will likely see a boost in minutes with Brown sitting out.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
