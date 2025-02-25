Jaylen Brown News: Appears to tweak leg Tuesday

Brown finished Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors with 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Brown led both teams in scoring Tuesday and did most of his damage in the second quarter with 11 points, though it appeared he may have tweaked his leg late in the frame, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. Brown was limited to just 12:36 of playing time in the second half, and his injury status will be worth closely monitoring as the Celtics play the second leg of their back-to-back set Wednesday against the Pistons. If Brown is unable to play, expect a larger workload for Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and even Baylor Scheierman and JD Davison.