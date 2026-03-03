Jaylen Brown News: Available for Wednesday
Brown (illness) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
After missing Monday's game against the Bucks, Brown is no longer on the injury report. With this news, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will likely see less usage for the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Leads Way, Tyrese Maxey Close BehindYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More