Jaylen Brown News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Brown (illness) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After missing Monday's game against the Bucks, Brown is no longer on the injury report. With this news, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will likely see less usage for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
