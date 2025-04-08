Jaylen Brown News: Available vs. Knicks

Brown (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown was initially listed as questionable, but he'll suit up Tuesday as the Celtics will play a very strong lineup against New York in a battle of playoff teams. Brown has appeared in four of the Celtics' last five games, putting up 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.