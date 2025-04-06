Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Available vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Brown (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards,Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown will be available to play Sunday against Washington despite a knee issue. The reigning NBA Finals MVP will be leaned on heavily against the Wizards, with Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) ruled out for this game. Brown is coming off a 31-point performance in Friday's win against the Suns.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now