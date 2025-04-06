Jaylen Brown News: Available vs. Washington

Brown (knee) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards,Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown will be available to play Sunday against Washington despite a knee issue. The reigning NBA Finals MVP will be leaned on heavily against the Wizards, with Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) ruled out for this game. Brown is coming off a 31-point performance in Friday's win against the Suns.