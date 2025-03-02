Jaylen Brown News: Balanced performance as top scorer
Brown racked up 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 victory over Denver.
Brown once again led the way for Boston in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring and assists while also recording a team-best pair of steals in a balanced performance. Brown has handed out eight or more dimes in six contests, adding at least 20 points in three of those outings.
