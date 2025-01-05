Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Brown (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown will return from a two-game absence due to a right shoulder sprain Sunday. Over his last five outings, the star swingman has averaged 29.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in 35.6 minutes per contest.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

