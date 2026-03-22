Jaylen Brown News: Cleared to play Sunday

Brown (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jack Simone of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Brown will shake off his probable tag due to a left quadriceps contusion. The star forward has reached the 30-point threshold in four of the last five games, averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field in 36.8 minutes per tilt during that stretch.