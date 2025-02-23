Jaylen Brown News: Comes alive in second half

Brown racked up 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 victory over the Knicks.

Brown was limited to just six points through the first half of Sunday's game. He turned things around in the second half, with 11 of his points coming in the fourth quarter to extend the Celtics' lead back up to double digits. Brown has been a steady scoring presence for the Celtics all season, and since the beginning of January he has averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.9 minutes per game.