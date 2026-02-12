Jaylen Brown News: Cruises to 24 points

Brown registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 victory over the Bulls.

Wednesday marked the 16th game in a row with 20 or more points for Brown. He enters the All-Star break averaging 29.3 points per game, which ties the third-highest mark in the league. It's been a monster campaign so far from Brown, who's averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists.