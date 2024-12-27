Jaylen Brown News: Dominates on both ends in rout

Brown logged 44 points (16-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 142-105 victory over the Pacers.

Brown torched the Pacers on Friday, delivering a season-high 44 points to lead all scorers in the blowout victory and falling just one three-pointer shy of his season-high mark set during a Nov. 24 win over Minnesota. He also matched his season high with four steals, which was established during the Oct. 24 win over Washington. The 28-year-old star wing is putting together a strong month of December, averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers through 11 games this month. If star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) remains sidelined for Sunday's rematch with Indiana, fantasy managers can expect Brown to handle an elevated level of usage on offense once again.