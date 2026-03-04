Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Double-doubles in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Brown supplied 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.

Brown missed Monday's win over Milwaukee due to an illness but returned to action Wednesday. The star forward struggled with efficiency but still extended his streak of 20-plus-point performances to 22, albeit in a losing effort. He also led the Celtics in rebounds and assists. He has recorded two double-doubles and a triple-double across six outings since the All-Star break, and he has dished out at least seven dimes in five of those six games.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown
