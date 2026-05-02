Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Drops 33 points in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:21pm

Brown contributed 33 points (12-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brown bounced back and provided a well-rounded performance after struggling in Thursday's Game 6 loss, though his 33-point effort was not enough to prevent the Sixers from completing a 3-1 comeback. The star swingman led the Celtics in points and rebounds while tying the game high in blocks, but he didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance. With Jayson Tatum (knee) missing most of the regular season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Brown stepped up and impressed. He earned his fourth straight All-Star nod, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest across 71 regular-season games.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago