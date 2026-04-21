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Jaylen Brown News: Drops 36 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Brown contributed 36 points (11-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Brown erupted for a game-high 36 points and made an impact across the stat sheet in Game 2, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward also turned in another efficient outing from beyond the arc and is shooting 7-for-14 from downtown through the first two games of this series. Brown and the Celtics will now look to retake the series lead in Friday's Game 3 in Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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