Jaylen Brown News: Excellent two-way showing in win

Brown totaled 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 win over the Wizards.

Brown finished just two boards away from a double-double and filled the stat sheet admirably with an excellent overall performance in only 30 minutes. Brown has surpassed the 20-point mark in his first two outings of the campaign and his role as the Celtics' second go-to player on offense behind Jayson Tatum is set in stone, making him a valuable commodity in fantasy regardless of the format.