Jaylen Brown News: Explodes for 37 points Friday

Brown supplied 37 points (13-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to Cleveland.

Brown returned from a one-game absence due to a thigh problem and did it in style after notching his second-best scoring output of the campaign in a game that could very well be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals later in the year. Brown has scored at least 20 points in every game since the All-Star break and continues to play at a high level for the Celtics as the team's second-best offensive weapon behind Jayson Tatum, who had 46 points Friday. Brown is averaging 26.3 points per game since the All-Star break.