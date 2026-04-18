Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Brown (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.

Brown sat out Boston's regular-season finale due to Achilles tendinitis but is good to go for the start of the playoffs. In five regular-season appearances during April, the star swingman averaged 30.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per game.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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