Jaylen Brown News: Fills stat sheet in win

Brown generated 31 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes of Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Thunder.

Brown totaled at least eight rebounds and eight assists for the seventh time this season, and he scored at least 29 points for the fifth time in the last six games -- a stretch that followed seven consecutive games with fewer than 29 points. In 65 appearances this season, Brown is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 34.3 minutes per game.