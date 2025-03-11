Jaylen Brown News: Fills stat sheet in win Monday

Brown had 26 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 114-108 victory over the Jazz.

Brown was tasked with leading the Celtics on offense due to the absence of Jayson Tatum (knee), and although Sam Hauser ended up exploding for a career-high 33 points, there's no question Brown posted an outstanding stat line as well. He finished just two boards and three assists away from recording a triple-double, although he would've had even better numbers had he been efficient from three-point range. Brown is averaging 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.