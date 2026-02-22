Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Game-high 32 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Brown recorded 32 points (10-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 111-89 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Brown didn't have the most efficient performance from the field and committed a team-high five turnovers. Even so, he was the game's leading scorer while attempting double-digit free throws for the 14th time this season, and he finished second on the Celtics in both assists and rebounds. Brown is putting together the best season of his NBA career and has averaged 28.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
