Brown (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will return to action Saturday after missing Boston's previous contest due to a right knee posterior impingement. Brown is averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes across his last 10 outings.