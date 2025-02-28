Jaylen Brown News: Good to go Friday

Brown (thigh) is available for Friday's game against Cleveland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown will shake off a questionable tag due to the left thigh contusion that forced him to miss Wednesday's loss to Detroit. The 28-year-old swingman has averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 34.1 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances. Brown has shot 51.8 percent from the field in that 10-game span.