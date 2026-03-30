Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Brown (Achilles) is good to go for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Brown is set to return from a two-game absence after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. With Jayson Tatum (rest) getting the night off, Brown is likely to see considerable usage against Atlanta.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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