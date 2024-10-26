Jaylen Brown News: Grabs 10 rebounds Saturday

Brown had 24 points (6-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-118 win over the Pistons.

Brown's final stat line was impressive, finishing as the Celtics' second-highest scorer while leading the team in rebounds and assists. However, the lack of efficiency could be worrisome for owners playing in category-based leagues. Through three outings. Brown is shooting a mere 37 percent from the field.