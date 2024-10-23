Jaylen Brown News: Hits for 23 in season opener

Brown posted 23 points (7-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over the Knicks.

The Celtics shot an incredible 47.5 percent as a team from three-point range, and Brown was one of three Boston starters to drain at least five treys on the night. Last season, the 27-year-old forward saw his numbers take a small step back from 2022-23 as the scoring load was spread around a little more, and the defending champs have no reason to change that approach. Even so, Brown has averaged at least 23.0 points a game in four straight seasons, and he's likely to make it five straight in 2024-25.