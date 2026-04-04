Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Leading scorer in Friday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Brown had 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 133-101 victory over the Bucks.

The 26 points led all scorers on the night. Brown has produced more than 25 points in each of his last eight games, a streak that wasn't derailed by minor Achilles soreness in late March, and during that stretch the 29-year-old wing is averaging 32.6 points, 6.3 boards, 6.1 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
NBA
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago