Jaylen Brown News: Leads Boston in scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Brown had 30 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 119-108 victory over the Bucks.

Brown shot only 2-for-8 from the field in the first half, though he picked it up in the second and finished as the club's leading scorer. While he had a productive game, the 28-year-old has combined to shoot just 3-for-13 from deep over the last two contests. Brown has began the season with four consecutive outings with 23-plus points, and Boston remains undefeated Monday thanks in part to Brown and Payton Pritchard, with the latter scoring 28 points while hitting eight threes.

