Jaylen Brown News: Limited by foul trouble

Brown finished Tuesday's 112-105 win over Cleveland with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes.

As he's done multiple times this season, Brown got off to a hot start with 12 of his 16 points coming in the first quarter. However, the All-Star guard was unable to carry that momentum over the next three quarters, mostly due to the fact that he was in foul trouble for most of the contest. Tuesday broke a five-game streak of 20-plus points for Brown, and he'll look to get back on track in Thursday's NBA Finals rematch against the Mavericks.