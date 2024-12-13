Jaylen Brown News: Misses out on double-double

Brown contributed 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 victory over the Pistons.

Brown scored his fewest points since Nov. 10 on Thursday, but the Celtics were still able to easily cruise to victory. Brown has seen a decrease in his efficiency this season, shooting 44.6 percent from the field compared to 49.9 in 2023-24.