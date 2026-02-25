Jaylen Brown News: Not listed on injury report
Brown (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Denver, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Brown rested on the frontend of this back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Wednesday evening with his usual workload. Brown's return should result in Ron Harper heading back to the second unit, and there will be fewer shots available for Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman.
