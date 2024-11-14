Jaylen Brown News: Notches second double-double

Brown posted 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 win over Brooklyn.

Brown turned in an impressive night on the glass, resulting in his second double-double and his best mark of the young season in rebounds. However, he was less productive shooting the ball, knocking down 42.1 percent of his attempts from the field. Brown's 24 points certainly helped the cause, but it was Jayson Tatum's team-high 36 points that powered Boston to victory, and Payton Pritchard also chipped in 23 points off the bench.